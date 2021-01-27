Goa govt will give jobs to kin of freedom fighters: Sawant

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday assured to fulfil the demand of government jobs to family members of freedom fighters in the state.

Speaking in the state Legislative Assembly, Sawant said the issue would be resolved by March 31 this year.

Family members of several people, who fought for Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule, have been sitting on hunger strike since January 22 at the Azad Maidan in Panaji over their demand for government jobs.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House on Wednesday, MLA (Independent) Rohan Khaunte said 250 members from various families of freedom fighters are yet to get government jobs due to frequently changing state policies over the matter.

He said some of these family members have become ineligible for government jobs because of the age factor.

Khaunte demanded that they be given a one-time settlement (financial benefit), while those who are eligible may be considered for jobs.

He said resolving the issue would be "biggest tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters when we celebrate 60 years of Goa's liberation".

The coastal state got liberated from the Portuguese rule in December 1961.

Responding to the issue, Chief Minister Sawant said the state government has reached out to the protesting families, assuring them to provide 23 jobs immediately, while the rest would be settled by March 31 this year.

He said job vacancies can be provided through the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation.

"We have given the assurance, but the protesting families want the government to give it in writing," he said.

"If that is the case, we will also seek in writing from the association representing these families that there will be no more job claims after 250 cases are settled," the chief minister said.