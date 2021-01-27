Leopard kills elderly man at village in Gujarat's Gir forest

By PTI

AMRELI: A 75-year-old man was mauled to death by a leopard at a village in Gir forest of Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest official said on Wednesday.

Manubhai Savaliya's body was recovered from a farm in Amrutpur village in Dalkhaniya range of Gir East division forest in the morning hours, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Gir East, Anshuman Sharma said.

"The partially-eaten body of a man killed by a leopard was found at a farm. Forest officials rushed to the spot and the police were also informed," the official said.

The village is surrounded by a reserved forest area with a sizable leopard population, he said.

According to officials, it is suspected that the victim was mentally ill and was kept chained in the farm.

The forest officials are trying to confirm this. Cages have been set up in the area to trap the predator, it was stated.