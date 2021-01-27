STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 54,000 trees cut for Goa's upcoming Mopa international airport: CM Sawant

In a written reply tabled in the House, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that nearly 20 per cent work of the Mopa airport project has been completed till mid-December 2020.

Published: 27th January 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: A total of 54,176 trees have been cut for Goa's upcoming Mopa international airport, whose first phase is expected to be completed in 2022, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply tabled in the House, he said that nearly 20 per cent work of the Mopa airport project has been completed till mid-December 2020.

"Mopa airport's construction is in progress. The first phase is expected to be commissioned in 2022. The physical progress up to December 12, 2020, is 19.59 per cent," he said.

"A total of 54,176 trees were cut for the airport project, while 500 more trees were transplanted," he said.

This upcoming airport is a joint venture between GMR and the state government.

