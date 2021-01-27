STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul cites Mahatma, appeals to Modi govt to repeal farm laws immediately

Taking to Twitter, he also shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi -- "In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

Published: 27th January 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday to repeal, what he claimed were, "anti-agriculture" laws.

Taking to Twitter, he also shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi -- "In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

" "Once again, I appeal to the Modi government that the anti-agriculture laws be taken back immediately," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

His appeal to the government came a day after tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital as their tractor parade to highlight their demand of repealing the laws dissolved into unprecedented scenes of anarchy.

Deviating from the designated route for the tractor parade, protesting farmers also hoisted flags from some domes as well as the flagpole at the Red Fort, the centrepiece of India's Independence Day celebrations, to hoist the Nisan Sahib, the Sikh religious flag.

As protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in Delhi, Gandhi said on Tuesday that violence is not the solution to any problem and sought repeal of the three farm laws in "national interest".

