STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Relationship with Amethi not political but that of a family: Priyanka Gandhi

She asserted that the government was not giving any attention towards the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders for the past two months against the laws.

Published: 27th January 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the relationship with Amethi is not political but that of a family, and family ties can never be weakened.

She was addressing party workers in Jamo block here.

"The relationship with Amethi is not political, it is that of home and family. It is an old relationship and a strong one. The relationship, which we had with the people of Amethi, the same is intact today, and it will be the same in future," Gandhi said.

She told party workers that "building the organisation is the first priority of all of us".

Pradeep Singhal, president of the district unit of the party, said the Congress general secretary also discussed the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre last year.

"Priyanka Gandhi discussed the farm laws, and said that the 'anti-farmer' laws are not only dangerous for the peasants, but for the entire country.

She asserted that the government was not giving any attention towards the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders for the past two months against the laws.

"She also talked about various steps taken in the interest of farmers in the Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and others," he said.

Singhal said Gandhi also sought information about problems faced by the people of Amethi.

"The Congress general secretary noted that the party had to be strengthened till the booth level, and asked the party workers to reach out to the poor, farmers, small traders and the helpless," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp