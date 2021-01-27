Relationship with Amethi not political but that of a family: Priyanka Gandhi

By PTI

AMETHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the relationship with Amethi is not political but that of a family, and family ties can never be weakened.

She was addressing party workers in Jamo block here.

"The relationship with Amethi is not political, it is that of home and family. It is an old relationship and a strong one. The relationship, which we had with the people of Amethi, the same is intact today, and it will be the same in future," Gandhi said.

She told party workers that "building the organisation is the first priority of all of us".

Pradeep Singhal, president of the district unit of the party, said the Congress general secretary also discussed the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre last year.

"Priyanka Gandhi discussed the farm laws, and said that the 'anti-farmer' laws are not only dangerous for the peasants, but for the entire country.

She asserted that the government was not giving any attention towards the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders for the past two months against the laws.

"She also talked about various steps taken in the interest of farmers in the Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and others," he said.

Singhal said Gandhi also sought information about problems faced by the people of Amethi.

"The Congress general secretary noted that the party had to be strengthened till the booth level, and asked the party workers to reach out to the poor, farmers, small traders and the helpless," he added.