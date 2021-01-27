Swimming pools for all, more can watch films in halls: MHA issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday issued national Covid guidelines for the month of February, announcing opening of swimming pools for all, permitting cinema halls to function at a higher capacity, allowing opening of exhibition halls and giving states the discretion to decide capacity of gatherings.

The civil aviation ministry may take a decision on further opening of international air travel in consultation with the MHA based on the assessment of the situation, it said. At present, social, religious, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious gatherings are permitted up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 people in closed spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground or space in view, in open spaces.

“Now such gatherings will be allowed subject to SOP of the state and UT. Cinema halls and theatres have already been permitted up to 50 per cent of seating capacity. Now, they will be permitted to operate at higher seating capacity, for which a revised SOP will be issued by I&B Ministry in consultation with the MHA,” stated the new guidelines.

For re-opening of swimming pools and exhibition halls, a revised SOP will be issued subsequently. The Centre reiterated the need to strictly enforce containment measures, adding that they shall take all necessary measures to promote Covid appropriate behaviour. Containment zones, if required, shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities at micro level. Within the demarcated containment zones, containment measures should be scrupulously followed, the MHA said.

