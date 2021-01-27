STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swimming pools for all, more can watch films in halls: MHA issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines

All activities have been permitted outside containment zones, except a few which will be subject to strict adherence of SOPs.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Wednesday issued national Covid guidelines for the month of February, announcing opening of swimming pools for all, permitting cinema halls to function at a higher capacity, allowing opening of exhibition halls and giving states the discretion to decide capacity of gatherings. 

The civil aviation ministry may take a decision on further opening of international air travel in consultation with the MHA based on the assessment of the situation, it said. At present, social, religious, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious gatherings are permitted up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 people in closed spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground or space in view, in open spaces.

“Now such gatherings will be allowed subject to SOP of the state and UT. Cinema halls and theatres have already been permitted up to 50 per cent of seating capacity. Now, they will be permitted to operate at higher seating capacity, for which a revised SOP will be issued by I&B Ministry in consultation with the MHA,” stated the new guidelines.

For re-opening  of swimming pools and exhibition halls, a revised SOP will be issued subsequently. The Centre reiterated the need to strictly enforce containment measures, adding that they shall take all necessary measures to promote Covid appropriate behaviour. Containment zones, if required, shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities at micro level. Within the demarcated containment zones, containment measures should be scrupulously followed, the MHA said.

ALSO WATCH:

The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
