Uttarakhand on high alert post tractor rally violence in Delhi

Police sounded alert following rumours that the farmer who died during the tractor rally violence in Delhi belonged to the state. 

Published: 27th January 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has issued a high alert in the four districts of the state following rumours that the farmer who died during the tractor rally violence in Delhi on Republic Day belonged to the state. 

Later, it turned out that the farmer belongs to the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh which is adjacent to the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. 

DGP Ashok Kumar said, "Instructions have been issued to the officials concerned to maintain strict vigil across the state. We are committed to maintaining law and order and will perform our duties to the best of our abilities."

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Home Secretary, and other officials late on Tuesday evening following which the police issued a high alert in Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Nainital districts.

"Any kind of violence has no place in our country. Some anti-social elements in the name of farmers in Delhi went on a rampage. Such violence cannot be done by our 'Annadata' farmers. Those responsible should be brought to justice," said the CM.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various places at the Delhi border since November 26 against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Youth Congress Tweeted: "Farmers won the Red Fort. Inqalab Zindabad" drawing flak from the BJP. The Tweet was deleted later. 

Devendra Bhasin, spokesperson of the Uttarakhand BJP unit said, "Now it is clear that Indian National Congress has joined hands with anti-social elements. Such violence in the name of farmers is unacceptable. The Tweet by the Youth Congress reflects the mentality of the party."

