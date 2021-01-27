STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman's parents among 9 held under MP's new anti-conversion law

Before the arrest of the accused, some Bajrang Dal workers on Tuesday created ruckus at a centre of the Christian community

Published: 27th January 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh police have arrested the parents of a woman and seven other people under the state's new law which penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means, an official said on Wednesday.

Before the arrest of the accused, some Bajrang Dal workers on Tuesday created ruckus at a centre of the Christian community here, while alleging that many persons there were being forced for religious conversion.

Earlier this month, the state government promulgated the Freedom of Religion-2020 ordinance, which provides for 10 years in jail in some cases.

The state police last week also arrested a married man in Barwani and a mechanic in Bhopal in separate cases under the new law.

In the latest case, a 25-year-old woman in her police complaint alleged that her parents, on the pretext of taking her to her grandmother's place, took her to a Christian community's centre in Indore for a prayer meeting, Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said.

The centre, named as 'Satprakashan Sanchar Kendra', is located just behind the Bhanwarkuan police station.

"Some women pulled my hands and legs and beat me up there (centre). I was forced to sit in a hall," says the FIR registered by police on the complaint of the woman, who belongs to Gujarkheda village near here.

"I was born a Hindu and I practice the same religion but my mother and those present there were forcing me to convert my religion," the woman mentioned in the FIR.

According to Dudhi, based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case on Tuesday under relevant provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act against her parents and others present in the meeting organised on the occasion of the Republic Day.

"Nine people, including the woman's parents, have been arrested and search is on for two other accused," he said.

Meanwhile, the centre's director Father Babu Joseph said the hall was given to a Christian community group for a prayer and meeting.

"But, some anti-social elements entered the hall forcibly, alleging that religious conversion was taking place there," he said.

They threw away a mike set and a photo mounted on the wall and created ruckus, he alleged.

Joseph claimed he was not present at the centre on Tuesday, and that they have nothing to with the programme that was organised there.

He said after getting information about the incident, he informed the police who reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

He also said so far they have not filed any police complaint in the matter.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media in which some Bajrang Dal workers are purportedly seen raising religious slogans at the centre.

Bajrang Dal's local unit head Tannu Sharma alleged that nearly 300 people from Indore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Jhabua and other districts of the state were called to the centre for religious conversion.

However, Dudhi said majority of those who took part in Tuesday's programme at the centre have told the police that they came there on their own and do not have any complaints about the event.

"Only the woman complainant said her parents took her to the programme for religious conversion," the official said.

Dudhi claimed the woman's parents are inclined towards the Christian religion.

The police are conducting a probe into the case, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-conversion law Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp