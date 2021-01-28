STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Igloo cafe made of ice is Gulmarg’s hot destination   

Want to enjoy a meal, snack or hot drink sitting inside an igloo? If you are in Gulmarg and willing to spend a few bucks, this may become a reality.

Published: 28th January 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Food is being served at Gulmarg’s Igloo Cafe | Express

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Want to enjoy a meal, snack or hot drink sitting inside an igloo? If you are in Gulmarg and willing to spend a few bucks, this may become a reality. India’s first-ever igloo café has come up in the famous ski resort, which is presently blanketed by snow. From tables to chairs, everything inside is made of ice, and the cafe with four tables can accommodate 16 customers at a time.

It is the brainchild of hotelier Syed Waseem Shah, owner of the Kolahoi Green Heights in Gulmarg. Talking to this newspaper, Waseem said he got the idea while visiting Europe a few years back. “I saw igloo cafes there and was impressed by them. These cafes add to the attraction of Europe in winter.” After the heavy snowfall this winter, Waseem decided to give shape to his idea a few weeks back.

“I hired 20 workers and they worked for 15 days to complete the work. It needs continuous maintenance.” The place with a diameter of 22 feet is 13 feet high. The walls are 21 inches thick. The café has received good response from the locals as well as tourists. People are clicking selfies and shooting videos of the interiors made entirely of ice. Waseem added that they have not used anything artificial like wood or plastic. To keep things warm, they have placed animal hide on the chairs.

“We also give hot water bottles and blankets to the customers.” Temperature inside the café is 10-12 degrees more than what it is outside. “If outside it is -5, it will be 5-7 degrees inside the igloo. Snow itself is an insulator and keeps it warm inside.” Waseem claims this is the biggest igloo cafe in Asia. “I have approached Limca Book of Records. They have sought details and accepted my entry.” He hopes to set a world record next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gulmarg igloo cafe
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp