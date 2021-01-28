STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police lodge case of sedition in connection with Red Fort incidents on Republic Day

According to a senior police officer, a case under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the incident is being investigated.

Published: 28th January 2021 01:47 PM

Farmers and their supporters hoist the Nishan Sahib on the ramparts of the Red Fort after they forcibly entered the 17th century monument in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a sedition case in connection with the violence at Red Fort during a tractor parade by farmers on Republic Day, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR lodged in connection with the Red Fort incident.

Thousands of protesting farmers, who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, clashed with the police.

Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

They hoisted flags on the domes and placed the flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

The Red Fort will remain closed for visitors from January 27 to January 31, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

While the order does not mention the reason behind the closure, it refers to earlier orders of January 6 and January 18, whereby the iconic monument was closed from January 19 to January 22 due to a bird-flu alert.

