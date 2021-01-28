STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Track violators at the earliest, Amit Shah to cops

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, Director of the Intelligence Bureau and senior security officials briefed Shah about the steps taken.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered Delhi Police for the second time to track those involved in Tuesday’s violence at the earliest. In a meeting with officials that lasted over an hour, Shah took stock of the situation and discussed measures to be taken.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, Director of the Intelligence Bureau and senior security officials briefed Shah about the steps taken. “Police has been told to take action against everybody, including farmer leaders, who had a role in the violence,” a senior official said.

Officials added that action is being planned against farmer leaders, who had promised a peaceful rally. 
On Tuesday too, Shah had reviewed the law and order situation following the violence that rocked Delhi.
The Centre has deployed around 4,500 paramilitary troops to assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order. RAF personnel have also been called into action and vigil has been intensified. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit shah Delhi violence red fort violence farmers protest
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp