Track violators at the earliest, Amit Shah to cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered Delhi Police for the second time to track those involved in Tuesday’s violence at the earliest. In a meeting with officials that lasted over an hour, Shah took stock of the situation and discussed measures to be taken.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, Director of the Intelligence Bureau and senior security officials briefed Shah about the steps taken. “Police has been told to take action against everybody, including farmer leaders, who had a role in the violence,” a senior official said.

Officials added that action is being planned against farmer leaders, who had promised a peaceful rally.

On Tuesday too, Shah had reviewed the law and order situation following the violence that rocked Delhi.

The Centre has deployed around 4,500 paramilitary troops to assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order. RAF personnel have also been called into action and vigil has been intensified.