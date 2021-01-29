Anti-farmers mob goes on a rampage at Singhu border; protest site sealed

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Clashes broke out between agitating farmers and a large group of people claiming to be locals at the Singhu border on Friday as police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The "locals" demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.

Hundreds of anti-farmer protesters gathered at the border raising slogans -- 'Singhu border Khali Karo (empty Singhu border), 'Goli Maaro Desh ke Gaddaro ko' (shoot the traitors) and 'Khalistaniyo ko bhagao' (drive away Khalistanis).

Despite the presence of anti-riot security personnel at the border, Delhi Police could not control the mob as they went on a rampage inside the site and vandalised the community kitchen. Some even burned the blankets and other necessities.

Later, both sides pelted stones at each other where the "locals" could be seen pelting burning sticks, stones and iron sticks. To bring the situation under control, police fired tear gas, Mirchi bombs and resorted to lathi-charge.

ALSO WATCH:

Meanwhile, multi-layered security arrangements were enforced with barricades everywhere and all entry points to Singhu border being sealed. According to officials, Delhi Police have detained one person who had attacked SHO Pradeep Paliwal during the clash.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on Tuesday.