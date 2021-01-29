STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anti-farmers mob goes on a rampage at Singhu border; protest site sealed

Armed with sticks, the group of locals reached the site and asked the farmers to leave while raising slogans against them.

Published: 29th January 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel detain a member of a group of people claiming to be locals, who reached the Singhu border protest site. (Photo| PTI)

Security personnel detain a member of a group of people claiming to be locals, who reached the Singhu border protest site. (Photo| PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Clashes broke out between agitating farmers and a large group of people claiming to be locals at the Singhu border on Friday as police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The "locals" demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.

Hundreds of anti-farmer protesters gathered at the border raising slogans -- 'Singhu border Khali Karo (empty Singhu border), 'Goli Maaro Desh ke Gaddaro ko' (shoot the traitors) and 'Khalistaniyo ko bhagao' (drive away Khalistanis). 

Despite the presence of anti-riot security personnel at the border, Delhi Police could not control the mob as they went on a rampage inside the site and vandalised the community kitchen. Some even burned the blankets and other necessities.

Later, both sides pelted stones at each other where the "locals" could be seen pelting burning sticks, stones and iron sticks.  To bring the situation under control, police fired tear gas, Mirchi bombs and resorted to lathi-charge.

ALSO WATCH:

Meanwhile, multi-layered security arrangements were enforced with barricades everywhere and all entry points to Singhu border being sealed. According to officials, Delhi Police have detained one person who had attacked SHO Pradeep Paliwal during the clash.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Farm Laws Singhu border
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp