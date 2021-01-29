Bihar cabinet expansion: BJP demands key portfolio for Shahanwaz Hussian

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav's presence in Patna on Wednesday has once again raised hopes that the cabinet expansion might happen soon along with the finalisation of nominations to the state Legislative Council.

The cabinet expansion is likely to see some fresh faces to maintain the social equation

According to sources, the BJP has demanded the finance or home portfolio for MLC and senior leader Shahanwaz Hussian.

At present, the education ministry is held by JD (U) leader Ashok K Choudhary. Sources said the BJP wants the education ministry in order to make changes to the curriculum.

Recently, the BJP had sent a list of MLAs to be sworn in as ministers in the next cabinet expansion. Objections’ were reportedly raised by the JD (U) over certain names in the list.

CM Nitish Kumar had also recently expressed his annoyance over the delay in cabinet expansion saying that it was the first time in the NDA that delay to such an extent was being made in cabinet expansions.