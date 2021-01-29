STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Ensure easy passenger pick up for app-based cabs at airports': Parliament committee to AAI

The Airports Authority of India, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and operates 125-odd airports across the country.

Published: 29th January 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport, Passengers

The committee said for the safety and security of passengers, a database of local taxi drivers registered at airports also needs to be maintained. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) needs to put proper signs and mark separate pathways at its airports so that picking up passengers becomes easier for app-based cabs as it would reduce traffic jams, said a Parliamentary Committee report released on Friday.

The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and operates 125-odd airports across the country.

"Most of the designated pick-up points (at AAI-operated airports) of UBER, OLA, etc. do not have appropriate identification marks for the passenger or the driver to identify his exact location at the airport," said the Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings' report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

​ALSO READ | New terminal building at Adampur airport to be ready by mid-2021: AAI

In the absence of such signages or marks, it said, passengers and cab drivers face difficulty in communicating their exact locations resulting in wastage of precious time and causing crowding and traffic jams at the UBER and OLA pick-up points.

Major airports, including in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, are run by private companies and not by the AAI.

The committee said that appropriate circles be marked in different colours on the ground at the airports with appropriate identification numbers so that passengers can communicate their exact locations to the drivers.

"The identification number can also be displayed on the pillars or side walls in the area of the pick-up points which is easily visible to the drivers to locate the passengers," it mentioned.

Similarly, pathways can also be marked in numbers or colours for the cab drivers to communicate their exact locations, the report said.

If the pick-up points are in an open area, trees or ground may be marked with identification numbers for the convenience of the passengers and the drivers, it stated.

The committee said for the safety and security of passengers, a database of local taxi drivers registered at airports also needs to be maintained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAI AAI-operated airports Airports Authority of India Ola Uber
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp