STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guidelines issued to states, UTs to ensure no wastage of COVID vaccines: Centre

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said when the vaccination programme was rolled out, a 10-per cent wastage was factored in.

Published: 29th January 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccines historically provide broad protection with little risk but come with side effects just as any other drugs. (Photo | AP)

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry has issued detailed guidelines to the states and Union territories to ensure that there is no wastage of COVID-19 vaccines and for that purpose, the vaccinators at the session sites have been allowed to add additional beneficiaries, apart from the 100 scheduled for the day, in case they do not turn up.

Responding to a question at a press conference here on how the ministry is dealing with vaccine wastage across the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said when the vaccination programme was rolled out, a 10-per cent wastage was factored in.

"We have issued detailed guidelines to the states and Union territories on how to avoid wastage of vaccines. We have made our digital platform more flexible and have permitted that apart from the scheduled 100 beneficiaries, the person handling the vaccination session at a particular site can add additional people as long as they are part of the database.

This is being done to ensure that there is a lesser wastage of the vaccines.

"Going ahead, we would also be sharing the data of vaccine wastage as we analyse it," he said.

Bhushan said the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India since the nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out had reached 25,07,556 till 2 pm on Thursday.

Lakshadweep (83.4 per cent), Odisha (50.7 per cent), Haryana (50 per cent), the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (48.3 per cent), Rajasthan (46.8 per cent), Tripura (45.6 per cent), Mizoram (40.5 per cent), Telangana (40.3 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (38.1 per cent), Karnataka (35.6 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (35.5 per cent) are among the better-performing states with an over-35-per cent vaccination coverage of healthcare workers each, he said.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu (15.7 per cent), Delhi (15.7 per cent), Jharkhand (14.7 per cent), Uttarakhand (17.1 per cent), Chhattisgarh (20.6 per cent) and Maharashtra (20.7 per cent) have a less than 21 per cent vaccination coverage and need to improve, Bhushan said.

The government has been urging healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, not to hesitate to get vaccinated against COVID-19, stressing that it is their social responsibility to get inoculated.

At a recent press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said the concerns about adverse effects of the vaccine causing serious problems seem to be "unfounded, negligible and insignificant" as of now.

"We would like to reassure you with data that these two vaccines are safe, they do not excite undue reactogenicity and are being accepted increasingly. They are also highly immunogenic," he had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccines
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp