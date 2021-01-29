STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India avoided 37 lakh COVID cases, 1 lakh deaths due to its response strategy: CEA Subramanian

Addressing a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, Subramanian said India's COVID-19 response was guided by research, epidemiology and economics.

Published: 29th January 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief Economic Advisor Dr K Subramanian on Friday said India's COVID-19 response strategy helped the country to prevent 37 lakh cases and 1 lakh deaths.

Addressing a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, Subramanian said India's COVID-19 response was guided by research, epidemiology and economics.

"The first chapter in the economic survey in volume I is about India's policy response saving lives and livelihood amidst once in a century crisis. India's response was guided by research and epidemiology and economics...The early intense lockdown not only saves more human lives but also enables a quicker and better economic recovery," he said.

"According to survey estimation, India avoided 37 lakh cases and about 1 lakh deaths to the strategy the country adopted. Maharashtra is under performer both in cases and in deaths. In cases, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Bihar are over performers while in deaths Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are over performers," he added.

The CEA said this year's economic survey is dedicated to all COVID-19 warriors who have really helped in upholding India.

"If you see the cover of the economic survey, we have COVID warriors joining hands to uphold India. Doctors, nurses, scientists who have helped in developing the vaccine in record time, sanitation workers and others," he said.

"This year's survey is dedicated to COVID warriors; it's about saving lives and livelihood. In this year of adversity when once in a century pandemic has hit us, India outweighed the opportunities that this pandemic provides," he said.

Subramanian likened India's economic recovery to the Indian cricket team's recent victory against Australia.

"The cover also captures the V-shaped recovery that has happened in the economy. In fact, it mirrors V-shape performance that the Indian cricket team delivered in Australia well after being short out for 36 in an hour, they went on to win the series. The resilience of the Indian economy is mirroring the resilience of Indian cricket team as well," he said.

The CEA said the COVID-19 pandemic would have created a significant economic impact even without lockdown.

"But what the lockdown did ensure is help a coordinated response, enabling 'saving lives and livelihoods... Strong correlation of lockdown with decline in cases and deaths is found across states, not just within a few states. Hence Economic Survey infers that lockdown had a causal effect on saving lives and livelihoods," he said.

"During high uncertainty, policy should minimize large losses. India's policy response to COVID-19 was guided by the realization that GDP growth will come back, but not lost human lives. Early intense lockdown saved lives, helped faster recovery," he said.

Speaking further, the CEA said: "To summarise the policy response, India came up with was a mature, farsighted one. India focused on saving lives and livelihoods, took short term pain for long term gain, recognised while GDP growth will recover like it has, lost human lives cannot be brought back. This was the humane principle that guided India's policy response. India was the only country to announce a slew of structural reforms."

According to the Economic Survey, the lockdown had a "causal" impact on saving lives and the economic recovery.

"India thus benefited from successfully pushing the peak of the pandemic curve to September, 2020 through the lockdown. After this peak, India has been unique in experiencing declining daily cases despite increasing mobility," it said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Subramanian CEA India coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp