STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 33 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid across India so far: Centre

The pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive was initiated on January 16 to cover healthcare and frontline workers in the initial phase.

Published: 29th January 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, Vaccination

A health worker checks a syringe during a vaccination drive at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of healthcare workers in India who have received COVID-19 vaccine shots as part of the nationwide immunisation drive crossed 33 lakh on Friday, the Union health ministry said.

As many as 4,40,681 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7 PM on Friday, the 14th day of the inoculation drive, it said.

According to the provisional report, a total of 33,68,734 beneficiaries in the country had been vaccinated against COVID-19 through 62,939 sessions till 7 PM on Friday, the ministry said.

​ALSO READ | Starting next week, COVID-19 vaccination to cover frontline workers too

"Final reports for the day would be completed by late tonight," it said.

According to the ministry, 213 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) were reported till 7 pm on Friday.

The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated so far include 1,77,856 from Andhra Pradesh, 1,10,381 from Bihar, 1,35,832 from Kerala, 3,07,752 from Karnataka, 2,22,193 from Madhya Pradesh, 2,57,173 from Maharashtra, 97,126 from Tamil Nadu, 48,008 from Delhi, 2,16,004 from Gujarat, 4,31,879 from Uttar Pradesh and 2,20,356 from West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

The pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive was initiated on January 16 to cover healthcare and frontline workers in the initial phase.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Vaccine CVODI 19 Vaccination Drive
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp