Union Budget will focus on neglected areas: BJP 

The BJP had organised presentations by small groups before the Finance Minister as part of the exercise to hold discussions with cross-sections of the stakeholders.

Published: 29th January 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flag (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The 2021 Budget will be a game-changer with  focus on areas which have not received full support in the past, the BJP said on Thursday. 

“We’re going to identify such areas that need further support. We’re working towards a resurgent India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Budget 2021 will be a game-changer,” said BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal.

“Good economics is good politics is the motto of PM Modi. If the economy grows, we’ll have support of all sectors and the common man. Good economics always results in good political outcomes.” 

Agarwal argued that the economic recovery post-Covid is strong and widespread across all segments.  

He referred to the IMF report, saying that India’s projected growth rate at 11.5 per cent is a strong indicator.

“The PMI data for three consecutive months has shown expansion in manufacturing. The IIP figures on eight core sectors show healthy growth. Labour force participation, too, has seen 85 per cent recovery in mobility.”

