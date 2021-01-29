STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman crushed to death by dumper truck in Kanpur; locals vandalise police outpost, torch vehicles

The situation is now under control, the SP said, adding that police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed in strength in the area to deal with any exigency.

Published: 29th January 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image

By PTI

KANPUR: Angry over a woman's death in a road accident, locals torched three dumper trucks and vandalised a police outpost in Pipargawan village located under the Bidhunoo police station in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.

The agitating mob also torched three two-wheelers parked at the Kuria police outpost and later, made an abortive attempt to set the police outpost ablaze, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

The situation is now under control, the SP said, adding that police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed in strength in the area to deal with any exigency.

The SP told reporters that Maya Devi (44), a resident of Gurwa Kheda village in Bidhunoo, was on her way home from Chakeri on Thursday when she was crushed to death by a dumper truck carrying soil for a government project.

Rumour spread that the woman was run over by a truck involved in illegal soil-mining while it was transporting material to the dedicated freight corridor project site, the officer said.

Infuriated over the incident, locals set three dumper trucks afire and vandalised the police outpost, the SP said, adding that the mob also torched three two-wheelers and tried to set the outpost ablaze.

"Those who took law in their hands and were involved in vandalism will certainly be identified and brought to book. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the miscreants at the earliest," he said.

An FIR has been registered in this connection, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanpur Accident UP Police
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp