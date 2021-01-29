Woman crushed to death by dumper truck in Kanpur; locals vandalise police outpost, torch vehicles

By PTI

KANPUR: Angry over a woman's death in a road accident, locals torched three dumper trucks and vandalised a police outpost in Pipargawan village located under the Bidhunoo police station in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.

The agitating mob also torched three two-wheelers parked at the Kuria police outpost and later, made an abortive attempt to set the police outpost ablaze, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

The situation is now under control, the SP said, adding that police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed in strength in the area to deal with any exigency.

The SP told reporters that Maya Devi (44), a resident of Gurwa Kheda village in Bidhunoo, was on her way home from Chakeri on Thursday when she was crushed to death by a dumper truck carrying soil for a government project.

Rumour spread that the woman was run over by a truck involved in illegal soil-mining while it was transporting material to the dedicated freight corridor project site, the officer said.

Infuriated over the incident, locals set three dumper trucks afire and vandalised the police outpost, the SP said, adding that the mob also torched three two-wheelers and tried to set the outpost ablaze.

"Those who took law in their hands and were involved in vandalism will certainly be identified and brought to book. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the miscreants at the earliest," he said.

An FIR has been registered in this connection, the police said.