STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman gang-raped in UP's Badaun; 6 including 5 minors held

She said that the culprits threatened to make the video viral and kill her husband and children if she told anyone about the incident, police said.

Published: 29th January 2021 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

BADAUN: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in the jungles of Faizganj Behta police station area about five months ago but the incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media recently, police said on Friday.

Six accused, including five minors, have been taken into custody on the basis of the FIR lodged on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim on Thursday, police said.

In the complaint, the woman has stated that about five months ago she had gone to the jungles to collect wood when five youths gang-raped her while the sixth one made a video of the incident, police said.

She said that the culprits threatened to make the video viral and kill her husband and children if she told anyone about the incident, police said.

It was only after the video was circulated on social media that she registered a complaint, police said, adding that the accused were apprehended late Thursday night.

SSP Badaun, Sankalp Sharma said one of the accused had also sold the video to some people in the village and surrounding areas for Rs 300.

Investigations are on and strict action will be taken, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime against women UP crime rape
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp