Youth, girl killed, bodies hanged from tree in Uttar Pradesh

On the complaint of the youth's family, an FIR has been lodged against four persons.

Published: 29th January 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

hangs, suicide, death

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAREILLY: A youth and a girl were killed and their bodies hanged from a tree in the Mirganj area here, police said on Friday.

The youth, 19, and the girl, 17, were in a relationship, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

On Thursday, the girl's family members found them talking to each other at a secluded place and they in a fit of rage killed the duo and hanged their bodies from a tree, he said.

On the complaint of the youth's family, an FIR has been lodged against four persons.

The girl's uncle and brother have been arrested, Sajwan said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

