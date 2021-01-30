STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

16 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district

With this, 288 Naxals have so far quit violence in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign, launched in June last year, the official said.

Published: 30th January 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DANTEWADA: At least 16 Naxals, two of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered before police and CRPF officials in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday, an official said.

The lower-rung cadres, who were active in Bacheli and Kirandul areas of the district, surrendered in Kirandul town, citing that they were impressed by the rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' and disappointed with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said.

With this, 288 Naxals have so far quit violence in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign, launched in June last year, the official said.

According to him, the surrendered cadres also took part in a 'Tiranga' (tricolour) rally with the police and planted saplings, while a seminar was held to commemorate the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Of the 16 Naxals, Madkam Hurra (28), a Maoist militia commander, and Hunga Barsa (35), the head of the local unit of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (the frontal wing of Maoist), were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, Pallava said.

As many as 14 surrendered cadres hail from Madkamiras village, he said.

Each of the surrendered Naxals was given an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000, and they will be provided additional facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Under the 'Lon Varratu' (term coined in local Gondi dialect) initiative, Dantewada police have put up posters and banners in native villages of 1,600 Naxals, mostly those carrying cash rewards on their heads, and appealed to them to return to the mainstream.

Surrendered cadres are also being provided skill development training in different disciplines for their rehabilitation as a part of the drive, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxals Chhattisgarh
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp