Aero India 2021: HAL to demonstrate Aatmanirbhar spirit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five of HAL’s indigenous aircraft in the fixed and rotary wing category are set to fly in formation in a unique display titled ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’ at the 13th edition of India’s air show, Aero India 2021, to be held from February 3 to 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

The ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’ will comprise Light Combat Aircraft trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, Intermediate Jet Trainer, Advanced Hawk Mk-132 and Civil Do-228, which will fly in a special formation, showcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in the trainer segment.

HTT-40, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 will also be available for customer demonstration flights at the three-day event, in which HAL will showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace, centered on the theme ‘Conceive. Indigenise. Collaborate’ at the world’s first hybrid aero exhibition in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sukhoi 30 MKI, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter will also take part in the flying display separately. Static display will include Do-228, Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 and LUH and ALH Mk III.HAL’s major attraction at HALL-E will be the Combat Air Teaming System simulator. The simulator will have TEJAS–MAX cockpit as the mother-ship platform with the embedded air teaming intelligence concepts to demonstrate the fully integrated platforms and swarming of drones to engage in the mission.

The outdoor display adjacent to HAL stall will feature rotary wing products, namely LCH, ALH Mk IV Rudra and ALH Civil variant. With the central theme of the India Pavilion being rotary wing capabilities in India, HAL’s rotary platform Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be the centrepiece of the display.