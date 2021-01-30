STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aero India 2021: HAL to demonstrate Aatmanirbhar spirit

Sukhoi 30 MKI, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter will also take part in the flying display separately.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Air Force Station in Yelahanka gears up to host the Aero India 2021. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

The Air Force Station in Yelahanka gears up to host the Aero India 2021. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five of HAL’s indigenous aircraft in the fixed and rotary wing category are set to fly in formation in a unique display titled ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’ at the 13th edition of India’s air show, Aero India 2021, to be held from February 3 to 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

The ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’ will comprise Light Combat Aircraft trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, Intermediate Jet Trainer, Advanced Hawk Mk-132 and Civil Do-228, which will fly in a special formation, showcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in the trainer segment. 

HTT-40, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 will also be available for customer demonstration flights at the three-day event, in which HAL will showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace, centered on the theme ‘Conceive. Indigenise. Collaborate’ at the world’s first hybrid aero exhibition in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sukhoi 30 MKI, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter will also take part in the flying display separately. Static display will include Do-228, Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 and LUH and ALH Mk III.HAL’s major attraction at HALL-E will be the Combat Air Teaming System simulator. The simulator will have TEJAS–MAX cockpit as the mother-ship platform with the embedded air teaming intelligence concepts to demonstrate the fully integrated platforms and swarming of drones to engage in the mission. 

The outdoor display adjacent to HAL stall will feature rotary wing products, namely LCH, ALH Mk IV Rudra and ALH Civil variant. With the central theme of the India Pavilion being rotary wing capabilities in India, HAL’s rotary platform Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be the centrepiece of the display.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HAL Aatmanirbhar Aero India
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp