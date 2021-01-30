STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED attaches Rs 194-crore assets of Manav Bharti Uni group in Himachal Pradesh fake degree case

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur had told the state  assembly in March last year that police seized 305 detailed mark cards, 15 degrees, computer hard discs, laptops, pen drives and more.

Published: 30th January 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 194 crore belonging to the Manav Bharti University, its associated concerns and promoters in connection with a money laundering probe against them linked to an alleged fake degree scam that emerged in Himachal Pradesh last year, the agency said on Friday.

It said the provisionally attached properties are in the form of land, residential house and commercial buildings in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan that are worth Rs 186.44 crore and six fixed deposits of Rs 7.72 crore.

The assets are in the name of Solan-based Manav Bharti University (MBU), Madhav University, Manav Bharti Charitable Trust and trust chairman Raj Kumar Rana.

The university is owned by the Manav Bharti Charitable Trust and was established under the Manav Bharti University (Establishment and Regulation) Act 2009, as per state police.

The total value of the assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate is Rs 194.17 crore.

The ED had last year filed a case under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the accused after studying and taking congnisance of a clutch of FIRs registered by the state police.

The ED claimed in a statement that Rana "started this scam of issuance of fake degrees in the name of MBU in 2009 from his office in Karnal, Haryana".

"Criminal proceeds to the tune of Rs 387 crore were generated from issuance of fake degrees and these were invested by Rana in several properties in his name as well as in the name of his son Mandeep Rana and other family members."

"It has come out that these properties were under-valued so that illegal cash proceeds may be adjusted," the ED alleged. It claimed that Rana got constructed another institution named Madhav University in Mount Abu, Rajasthan's "through the illegal proceeds generated from issuance of fake degrees."

"Proceeds of crime were indirectly utilised by channelling through the bank accounts of Manav Bharti University, Solan and Manav Bharti Charitable Trust for construction of Manav Bharti University (Rajasthan)," it alleged.

The loans availed for construction of MBU was majorly repaid in the form of cash deposits in banks which were nothing but "illegal" proceeds generated from issuance of fake degrees, the agency said.

"The illegal proceeds so infused into the bank accounts of Manav Bharti University, Solan and Manav Bharti Charitable Trust were falsely shown as the academic receipts in the books of accounts and hence inflated the same to show them as genuine proceeds," the ED claimed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had told the state  assembly in March last year that police seized 305 detailed mark cards, 15 degrees, computer hard discs, laptops, pen drives, stamps and several other documents during raids at the university in Solan.

He had said that the police also searched the Madhav University in Mount Abu and sealed its administrative complex after seizing 1,376 blank degrees, 14 stamps, four despatch registers, 50 migration certificates, 319 blank detailed mark cards and several other documents.

The chief minister informed that one of the three FIRs field against the university in Solan was lodged on March 3 on the complaint of a student from Haryana's Charkhi Dadri who had alleged that she was given a fake degree.

Thakur had told the House that it was evident from the documents seized from the university that the accused were playing with students' future for a long time by issuing fake degrees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manav Bharti University Himachal Pradesh Fake Degree Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp