STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Expecting record gathering of people at protest sites by February 2: Farmer leader Rajewal

 The farmer leader also condemned the violence in Delhi on Republic Day and said it was unfortunate.

Published: 30th January 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers at Ghazipur border during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday said he expects a record gathering by February 2 at the border points of Delhi, where farmers are protesting against three recent agriculture laws of the Centre, with a large number of people from various states turning up.

"We have been holding a peaceful agitation at Delhi's borders since January 26. Today also the agitation is peaceful," Rajewal, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), told reporters here.

He also condemned the violence in Delhi on Republic Day and said it was unfortunate.

"People in large numbers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are reaching the protest sites," Rajewal said.

"Possibly by February 2, there will again be a record gathering of people at the protest sites," he said, adding that the agitation would remain peaceful.

Rajewal also condemned the Haryana government for suspending internet services.

The Haryana government on Friday decided to suspend mobile internet services in 14 more districts in the state until Saturday 5 pm "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

Earlier it had suspended the services in three districts.

Rajewal accused the Centre of instilling a sense of fear among people by showing pictures of the "unfortunate incidents", apparently referring to the January 26 violence in the national capital during a tractor parade by farmers.

"The government is trying to mislead people through false propaganda in order to defame the ongoing agitation," he alleged.

Rajewal appealed to those joining the agitation at Delhi's borders to keep the protest peaceful. He asked them not to get provoked, which could affect the peaceful agitation.

"It is our responsibility to keep the agitation peaceful," he stressed.

Rajewal accused the government of trying to trigger violence by provoking the farmers at the protest sites.

"But we are alert. We will not indulge in any kind of violence," he said.

The farmer leader appealed to the Centre to shun its "stubborn attitude" and withdraw the three farm laws.

On the next meeting between the protesting farmers and representatives of the government, he said "when they call us, we will certainly go".

To a question on joining the investigation following notices issued by the Delhi Police to farmer leaders in connection with the Republic Day violence, Rajewal said, "They issued the notices to us on January 27 but an FIR in connection with the matter was lodged on January 26.

Since they have already taken action, what reply are they seeking?" Asked again, he said, "We will send them a reply."

The Delhi Police has issued the notices to around 20 farmer leaders, including Rajewal, over the violence during the farmers' tractor parade, asking why legal action should not be taken against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balbir Singh Rajewal Farmers protests Farm law Agri law
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp