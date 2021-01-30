STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farm laws fallout: Amid Opposition protests at Parliament, BJP throws arrogance barb at Congress

Left MPs marched near Parliament, demanding justice for farmers. BJP criticised the opposition for boycotting the presidential address, saying it was a ‘mattter of regret’.

Published: 30th January 2021 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the Budget Session at Central Hall of Parliament House. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  First day of the Parliament’s Budget Session saw the opposition protest in front of the Gandhi statue against the farm laws.

As many as 20 opposition parties boycotted the presidential address and held protests in the Parliament complex.

Left MPs marched near Parliament, demanding justice for farmers. BJP criticised the opposition for boycotting the presidential address, saying it was a ‘mattter of regret’.

There was drama inside the House too.

Rajasthan’s MP Hanuman Beniwal held out a placard and raised the slogan ‘repeal all three black laws’ during President’s address at the start of the Budget Session.

Beniwal is the chief of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, which left the NDA recently in protest against the farm laws.

Also during the President’s address, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu raised the slogan ‘jai jawan jai kisan’.

In the Lok Sabha during obituary references, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the house should pay respect to farmers who died during the agitation. The Speaker did not allow him to speak further.

While Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh also spoke in favour of raising slogans in support of the farmers, BJP slammed the opposition for boycotting Kovind’s address.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was a matter of regret.

BJP leaders added that when they were in the opposition during the UPA rule, they never resorted to boycotting the President’s address despite allegations of corruption and scams.

Prasad said “arrogance” of the Congress is the “real problem” as it believes that it is bound to rule the country despite not having the popular mandate.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Congress for the past few years has been pushing a false narrative that the Modi government is against the institutions. 

“The hypocrisy of the Congress stands exposed after the boycott,” said Javadekar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protests Farm Laws Ram Nath Kovind BJP congress
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp