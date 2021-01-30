STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For fourth day in a row, no new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Published: 30th January 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last four days, a health department official said on Saturday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 4,994, while 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.

"No fresh COVID-19 case was reported for the fourth day in a row on Friday," the official said.

The union territory now has only five active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Three persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,927, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,20,483 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.27 per cent, he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday 71 people received COVID-19 vaccine in the archipelago, the official said.

So far a total of 2,844 beneficiaries including Defence healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the union territory of which 1,518 are in South Andaman district, 1,000 in North Andaman district and 326 in Nicobar district, he added.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
