STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' protest: Internet snapped at Delhi borders for two days

Hundreds of farmers stayed put at the Ghazipur border on Saturday morning, with more supporters pouring in on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Published: 30th January 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers gather at the site along a blocked highway during a demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Online Desk

The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended internet services on a temporary basis at protest sites till 11 pm of January 31, official sources said on Saturday.

Internet connectivity has been snapped at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders and adjoining areas.

The decision for suspending internet services has been taken to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency" under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, the official said.

One of the leaders of the farmers' protests underway in and around Delhi, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government feels "that if they weaken the movement, then it is their responsibility."

He added that the farmers' movement will only become "greater" if the government tries to "crush" their voice. 

Hundreds of farmers have stayed put at the Ghazipur border on Saturday morning, with more supporters pouring in on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union-led protest against the Centre's new farm laws looked like it was going slim on Thursday but more protestors have joined the stir, following a mahapanchayat of farmers on Saturday in Muzaffarnagar, while supporters also poured in from Haryana and Rajasthan districts.

ALSO READ | Farmers' protest: Union leaders observe day-long fast on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

BKU's Meerut Zone president Pawan Khatana, who is at the demonstration site with the BKU leader, told PTI, "This is not a political protest. Anybody who shares the ideology of the BKU and Rakesh Tikait are welcome here.

But it is our appeal to those who do not wish to support the movement till the end that please do not come only to leave in between," he said.

The protest sites are covered by heavy security deployment, including personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF) in anti-riot gears and civil police.

The protesting farmers expressed apprehension that these laws could be detrimental to the minimum support price (MSP) system, which makes them vulnerable to big corporations. 

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Internet service delhi Delhi farmers protest Farm Laws Agri Laws
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp