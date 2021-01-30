LJP chief Chirag Paswan to skip NDA's meeting over Budget session

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Citing ill health, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan will skip the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) meeting on Saturday.

The meeting was scheduled to be held today virtually for the joint strategy for the Budget Session of Parliament.

"The party president is unwell and he is in regular touch with doctors. He will undergo the COVID-19 test again due to weakness," the LJP leader's close aide told ANI.

The aide also said that Paswan did not attend the all-party meeting on Saturday morning.

The LJP did not contest the Bihar Assembly election under the banner of NDA due to a last-minute seat-sharing arrangement issue and chose to fight the election alone.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.