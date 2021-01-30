STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Mentally ill' CRPF man opens fire on colleagues in Chhattisgarh, one dead

Nag, who was being treated for his mental health problem, was not allowed to carry his service weapon AK-47. He took the rifle of another personnel inside the base camp to open fire.

Published: 30th January 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 12:24 PM

gun

Representational Image

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A CRPF personnel cited to be mentally disturbed, opened indiscriminate fire on his colleagues killing one on the spot and critically injuring another at the Sedva base camp in Jagdalpur, the district headquarter of Bastar, about 300 km south of Raipur, the police said on Saturday.

Later the accused jawan identified as Girish Kumar Nag, attempted to commit suicide with the same weapon AK-47.

“The jawan Pamod Sori died while the accused along with another personnel Santosh Vacham sustained critical bullet injuries and were air-lifted to Raipur for immediate medical attention. All the three were deployed with the Bastariya battalion of the CRPF in Jagdalpur. Nag, prone to psychiatric problems, was undergoing treatment. He used the weapon of another jawan to open fire”, said H K Sahu, the CRPF spokesperson.

Nag, who was being treatment for his mental health problem, was not allowed to carry his service weapon AK-47. He took the rifle of another personnel inside the base camp to open fire. The CRPF will probe into the incident, Sahu added.

The CRPF commissioned Bastariya Battalion comprised of local tribal recruits in 2018.
 

