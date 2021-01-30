Vasai-Virar civic clerk demands bribe for tax assessment, held
30th January 2021
PALGHAR: A clerk with the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation was arrested by the Thane unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Saturday.
Nandkumar Koli (43) demanded Rs 5,000 each for seven rooms from the owner who wanted the former to carry out a civic tax assessment, ACB Inspector Santosh Shevale said.
"The owner of the rooms approached ACB.
We laid a trap on Friday and caught Koli red-handed while accepting an initial amount of Rs 15,000," he said.