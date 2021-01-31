STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar to get University of Arts for artists and artisans soon

The Art and Culture Department has already started working on preparing the blueprint of the university.

Published: 31st January 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Paintings at the Madhubani railway station. (Youtube screengrab)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The eastern state of Bihar will soon have its own full-fledged modern University of Arts with a web portal and data of artists and artisans.

The Art and Culture Department has already started working on preparing the blueprint of the university.

Bihar’s Art and Culture minister Mangal Pandey on Sunday said that the University of Arts will be set up in the state and a detailed blueprint has been prepared by the department for setting up the university with all modern teaching and training facilities. 

The artists and artisans of state will get a wider platform through this university in order to explore their talents. The minister further said that the state’s folk art, folk language and folk culture have been acknowledged globally and brought laurels.

Bihar is famous its arts and crafts including the Madhubani painting, the Manjusa art, the  Patna school of painting, the Tikuli art, the Sujani Art, the
Bamboo and wooden crafts, the metal casting art, the Sikki art, the pottery and ceramic art.

According to a rough estimation, more than 50000 artistes who expertise in different art forms live in Bihar.

The minister also said that the auditoriums in 7 more districts of the state --each of 2000 sitting capacity, will be also be built for providing platforms to artists.

He said that the concerned department will organize state-level cultural extravaganzas called as ‘Maha Kumbh’ at the district level to give a greater platform to artists in the state.

He said that recently 37 artists from the state were awarded with the Bihar Kala Samman in Patna by the Department of Art Culture and Youth.

“Apart from this award, the artists have also been conferred with the Vindhyavasini Award, the Radhamohan Award, the Kumud Sharma Award, the Bhikhari Thakur Award and the Life Time Achievement Awards in order to promote their contributions in the fields of arts and culture," he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangal Pandey University of Arts
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp