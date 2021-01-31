STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers dance to folk tunes at night as cops put up barbed wires, barricades at Ghazipur border

Security measures were strengthened with multi-layer barricading and barbed wires coming up on both sides of the highway stretch that has become the BKU's camping site.

Published: 31st January 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their ongoing agitation over Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Hundreds of farmers, who reached a key protest site on the Delhi-Meerut highway in Ghazipur on the national capital's border with Uttar Pradesh, danced to upbeat tunes overnight as more supporters continued to pour in on Sunday.

Security measures were strengthened with multi-layer barricading and barbed wires coming up on both sides of the highway stretch that has become the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) camping site since November 28 last year in a major farmers' stir over three new farm laws of the Centre.

Farmers reached the Ghazipur border from western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajastan, Uttarakhand as a turban-clad Rakesh Tikait led the charge for the BKU, the appeal of which coupled with a clarion call from a January 29 "mahapanchayat" of farmers in Muzaffarnagar has re-energised the stir, which was fast losing its sheen and momentum after the Republic Day violence in Delhi.

According to the Ghaziabad administration, senior officials and police officers are regularly monitoring the situation at the Ghazipur border.

Vehicles proceeding towards and coming from the protest site are being checked while drones have been deployed for aerial monitoring at the site, officials said.

"The situation is under control and is being regularly monitored," an officer of the district administration said.

The groups of farmers camping at the site braving the cold nights were seen dancing to folk tunes and songs eulogising the nation and farmers as some young protesters carried music systems to Ghazipur on their tractor-trollies.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union barbed wire Ghazipur farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp