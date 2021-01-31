STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Have authorised RSS, VHP to collect donations: Ram Temple Trust

The campaign to collect funds began from January 15 and will continue till February 27.

Published: 31st January 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

UP's tableau featuring the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

UP's tableau featuring the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has declared that following the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019 towards facilitating the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, it has authorised Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and those with "credible credentials" in society to collect voluntary donations from people.

“The Ram Temple Trust has already declared it but following some complaints on alleged fraudulent means reported on collecting funds, we are reiterating the same to bring to the knowledge of the people," said Vibhuti Bhushan Pandey, Chhattisgarh state in charge of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nidhi Samarpan Samiti.

The campaign to collect funds began from January 15 and will continue till February 27.

A few days ago, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has sought detailed information from Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust about the organisations, trust and persons authorised to collect the donations for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chhattisgarh chief secretary Amitabh Jain had written to Rai citing that some unacceptable practices by persons, institutions were found to be indulging in fraudulent means to collect funds unlawfully by printing receipts with the intent to deceive and misuse the people’s religious sentiments associated in the name of upcoming Ram Mandir. 

“If the administration had the relevant information about authorised fund collectors, there can be effective check put against those involved in swindling and fraudulent practices," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VHP Ram Mandir
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp