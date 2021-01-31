Have authorised RSS, VHP to collect donations: Ram Temple Trust

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has declared that following the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019 towards facilitating the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, it has authorised Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and those with "credible credentials" in society to collect voluntary donations from people.

“The Ram Temple Trust has already declared it but following some complaints on alleged fraudulent means reported on collecting funds, we are reiterating the same to bring to the knowledge of the people," said Vibhuti Bhushan Pandey, Chhattisgarh state in charge of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nidhi Samarpan Samiti.

The campaign to collect funds began from January 15 and will continue till February 27.

A few days ago, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has sought detailed information from Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust about the organisations, trust and persons authorised to collect the donations for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chhattisgarh chief secretary Amitabh Jain had written to Rai citing that some unacceptable practices by persons, institutions were found to be indulging in fraudulent means to collect funds unlawfully by printing receipts with the intent to deceive and misuse the people’s religious sentiments associated in the name of upcoming Ram Mandir.

“If the administration had the relevant information about authorised fund collectors, there can be effective check put against those involved in swindling and fraudulent practices," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.