STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra EC cancels village panchayat elections over auctioning of seats

The EC has also decided to initiate action against the people who violated the principles of free elections.

Published: 31st January 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Vote, election

For representational purposes (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Election Commission has cancelled the controversial Katrani Village Panchayat election in Nasik district where 11 members were elected through open auctioning.

According to the Election commission, the Katrani village Panchayat election was scheduled on January 15, but following media reports, a stay order was passed. However, after the primary probe, the entire election process has been cancelled. The EC has also decided to initiate action against the people who violated the principles of free elections.

State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said that they had probed the circulated videos of that particular Village Panchayat of auctioning, and on basis of primary probe report, the decision was undertaken.

“All the eleven candidates of this Katrani Village Panchayat had been elected unopposed through auctions. The commission had refused to announce the results of this unopposed election. Taking note of the auction complaint, the commission had called for a report from the Nashik District Collector, District Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Manmad. The commission also separately observed conversations in various submitted documents and audio recordings. It was decided to cancel the election process as facts were found true in it,” said Madan.

He further said that legal action will be taken against the persons concerned under Section 9-A of the Indian Penal Code or other provisions of the Act. “We have asked the concerned authorities to submit their detailed probe report to Election Commission. The aspiring candidates have been barred from contesting elections in an open environment and voters have been deprived of the right to vote as well. This is a violation of the basic principles and code of conduct of democracy,” Madan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Katrani village auction Panchayat Election
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp