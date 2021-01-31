STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man throws baby into fire as mother rejects sexual advances in Bihar

The women's husband alleged that the local police station did not lodge an FIR at first, following which he approached the Senior SP.

Published: 31st January 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A man allegedly threw a three-month-old baby girl into a fire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday after her mother protested against his sexual advances, police said.

The baby received severe burn injuries in her legs and she is being treated at the Sadar Hospital, they said.

The incident took place in the Bochahan police station area when the woman was sitting outside her home near a bonfire, police said.

The man sat beside the woman and tried to sexually harass her, against which she protested, they said.

Following this, the man snatched the baby from the woman's lap and threw her into the fire, causing severe burn injuries to the baby, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Baidyanath Singh said that an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.

The man has been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), the officer said.

An investigation is underway, he added.

The women's husband alleged that the local police station did not lodge an FIR at first, following which he approached Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant.

The police started the investigation on the SSP's intervention, he said, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bihar crime baby thrown in fire
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp