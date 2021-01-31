STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power employees to resort to work boycott on February 3 against government's privatisation policy: AIPEF

Unless the government rescinds its privatisation decision, the agitation would further be intensified, the AIPEF chairman said.

Published: 31st January 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 05:33 PM

Electricity

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MATHURA: Intensifying stir against the Centre's privatisation policy, 15 lakh power employees of the country would resort to "work boycott" on February 3, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), through a letter, has also been apprised (of this) besides notice served on Union and state governments," AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey said on Sunday, during a virtual conference.

He firmly said the Electricity (Amendment) Bill in its current form is unacceptable.

To build pressure on the government, the Federation earlier held meetings and has resorted to token work boycotts.

Unless the government rescinds its decision, the agitation would further be intensified as the steps taken by the government in the name of reforms had placed power distribution companies (discoms) in alarming financial crisis, said the AIPEF chairman.

Despite failure of privatisation in Agra, Greater Noida and Orissa, the government is moving ahead without bothering to take feedback of practical aspect from discoms, who are the real sufferers, he added.

In the name of reforms, the government is serving the interest of the private sector, gradually destroying the public sector across the country, the official said.

AIPEF wants the commencement of the withdrawal process of privatisation of electricity from the public sector to private companies in states and Union territories without further delay, he said.

The official said the Federation demands scrapping of the Electricity Bill and standard bidding document for total privatisation of distribution of electricity.

It also urged the government to re-merge all power utilities in states with function components of generation, transmission, and distribution like KSEB Ltd and HPSEB Ltd.

The Federation official also demanded the implementation of old pension scheme for all power sector employees and regularisation of all contractual workers.

India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
