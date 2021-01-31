STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools for class 6-12 to reopen in Uttarakhand on February 8

In October, the state cabinet had approved the reopening of schools for class 10-12 following Covid-19 appropriate precaution, as students have to prepare for board exams. 

Published: 31st January 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

A municipal worker sanitises a classroom as per COVID-19 norms. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As schools from class 6-12 are scheduled to reopen in Uttarakhand from February 8, the state govt is bracing for challenges to maintain Covid safety norms in around 9000 government and private schools in the hill state.

The state government on Saturday gave the nod.

Commenting on the issue, R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary for the school education of Uttarakhand said, "Plans are afoot to ensure the following of Covid-19 safety norms in the schools. The state government health department and disaster management department will be releasing standard operating procedures for the same soon".

The Covid-19 test will be mandatory for all students studying in boarding schools, but not for day scholars. Schools, however, were reopened for students of class 10 and 12 on November 2 last year. 

In October, the state cabinet had approved the reopening of schools for class 10-12 following Covid-19 appropriate precaution, as students have to prepare for board exams. 

Responding to the queries related to the decision of opening of the schools, Arif Khan, head of National Association for Parents and Students Rights (NAPSR) said, "The parents, guardians are still not convinced in the state to sent their children to schools given that the threat of Covid 19 still lurks."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Uttarakhand schools
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp