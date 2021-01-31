Schools for class 6-12 to reopen in Uttarakhand on February 8

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: As schools from class 6-12 are scheduled to reopen in Uttarakhand from February 8, the state govt is bracing for challenges to maintain Covid safety norms in around 9000 government and private schools in the hill state.

The state government on Saturday gave the nod.

Commenting on the issue, R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary for the school education of Uttarakhand said, "Plans are afoot to ensure the following of Covid-19 safety norms in the schools. The state government health department and disaster management department will be releasing standard operating procedures for the same soon".

The Covid-19 test will be mandatory for all students studying in boarding schools, but not for day scholars. Schools, however, were reopened for students of class 10 and 12 on November 2 last year.

In October, the state cabinet had approved the reopening of schools for class 10-12 following Covid-19 appropriate precaution, as students have to prepare for board exams.

Responding to the queries related to the decision of opening of the schools, Arif Khan, head of National Association for Parents and Students Rights (NAPSR) said, "The parents, guardians are still not convinced in the state to sent their children to schools given that the threat of Covid 19 still lurks."