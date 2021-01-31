STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shame that BJP leaders sung national anthem 'incorrectly': Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee said that 'those preaching patriotism and nationalism cannot even sing the national anthem correctly'.

Published: 31st January 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed that BJP leaders have sung the national anthem incorrectly at a public rally in Howrah, a charge denied by the saffron party.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC MP said that "those preaching patriotism and nationalism cannot even sing the national anthem correctly". "This is the party which claims to uphold India's honour and pride! SHAMEFUL! Will @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India apologise for this 'Anti-National' Act?" he wrote.

TMC secretary general and West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee also stated in a tweet that the BJP has disrespected the national anthem. "The whole country is astonished at this shameful act," he posted on the microblogging site.

The Left Front also slammed the saffron camp over the incident. CPM politburo member Md Salim said it is an irony that those who cannot sing the national anthem properly give sermons on nationalism.

However, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya rubbished the allegations and said that the TMC was "indulging in politics over the national anthem, just like it did over Lord Ram and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose". He said that it isn't possible that so many senior leaders of the saffron party, including ministers, would together sing the national anthem wrong. "People will reject such politics," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee Trinamool Congress Jana Gana Mana BJP West Bengal BJP Nationalism
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp