Shame that BJP leaders sung national anthem 'incorrectly': Trinamool Congress

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed that BJP leaders have sung the national anthem incorrectly at a public rally in Howrah, a charge denied by the saffron party.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC MP said that "those preaching patriotism and nationalism cannot even sing the national anthem correctly". "This is the party which claims to uphold India's honour and pride! SHAMEFUL! Will @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India apologise for this 'Anti-National' Act?" he wrote.

TMC secretary general and West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee also stated in a tweet that the BJP has disrespected the national anthem. "The whole country is astonished at this shameful act," he posted on the microblogging site.

The Left Front also slammed the saffron camp over the incident. CPM politburo member Md Salim said it is an irony that those who cannot sing the national anthem properly give sermons on nationalism.

However, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya rubbished the allegations and said that the TMC was "indulging in politics over the national anthem, just like it did over Lord Ram and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose". He said that it isn't possible that so many senior leaders of the saffron party, including ministers, would together sing the national anthem wrong. "People will reject such politics," he added.