Take a trip to Mumbai airport's 'Jaya He Museum' using this app

For discerning travellers, airports are more than just places of transit. Often, they can evolve into places that amalgamate and showcase the cultural thread that is India. In December last year, the T2 terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai launched a digital tour of its Jaya He Museum.

Rekha Nair, head, airport services and museum director, says, “The app-based platform comprises over 40 guides imparting unheard stories of the installations and gives information on the artists.”

We pick some of the must-visit attractions here.

Lotus Pond

Bringing to life the Madhubani or Mithila painting style rich in ritual content and characterised by its eye-catching geometrical patterns, the ‘Lotus Pond’ concentrates on the traditional vocabulary of the kohbar—the walls of the bridal chamber decorated during wedding ceremonies. This imagery has been transferred onto a three-dimensional surface, constructed of 42 boxes and fitted together like a puzzle.

Shifting Homestead

This is a tribute to the heroic spirit of Mumbai and its people across various social and economic backgrounds through the use of metaphors such as locusts. The dragonfly here is representative of the pulsating, iridescent and fragile stories of existence and survival.

Theatrical Screening

Drawing inspiration from the late 19th and early 20th century painted sceneries that were typically hung as backdrops in theatres and photography studios, ‘Theatrical Screening’ is a 127-sq-ft installation of vividly coloured forests and riversides, village streets and bustling town squares, as well as gardens, royal courts and palaces.

The Pool of Plenty

A painting in the Nathdwara style, which emerged from Rajasthan and consists of cloth paintings hung behind the image of the deity Shrinathji, this artwork features the lotus as a repeating motif. It symbolises Krishna Leela or the experience of the world in its true form as divine play. It is painted with colours made from natural minerals and vegetables and uses brushes made of goat, squirrel and horse hair.

The Pillars of Strength

This unique artwork showcases the concept through a physical manifestation of the traditional Indian Akhada as well as paintings displaying the various styles of training undertaken by the Indian martial artists.