STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand Government increases MGNAREGA working days to 150

The number of enrollment increased with at least 2.66 lakh persons signing up for jobs under the scheme. 

Published: 31st January 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

People working under MGNREGA rural employment scheme. (File photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has increased the number of working days guaranteed per year under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) programme from 100 to 150.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson of the government said, "the decision was taken during the cabinet meeting on Saturday. The aim is to provide as much employment opportunities possible to the people."

The number of enrollment increased with at least 2.66 lakh persons signing up for jobs under the scheme. 

According to the data of MGNAREGA in Uttarakhand, total of 12.19 lakh job cards have been issued while total number of active workers stand 8.17 lakh.

Interestingly, engineering graduates, diploma and Masters degree holders have also applied for manual jobs in the scheme. 

The New Indian Express last year reported that in an attempt to provide jobs to people of Uttarakhand including returning migrants, the state government had sent a proposal to the center requesting approval to provide 200-days of work under MGNREGA.

State government officials said that this is an effort to provide more work opportunities to the people of the state. 

In May this year, the state government launched 'Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana’ to provide jobs for returning migrants. 

The scheme aims to provide investment subsidy from 15-25% to those who want to start their own businesses such as restaurant, beauty parlour, pisciculture, dairy farm, bar and meat shop in the state. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGA Uttarakhand govt
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp