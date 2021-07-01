STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-drone technology at Jammu air force base

After the attack at the Air Force Station near Jammu, anti-drone equipment have been installed in several sensitive locations, sources in the security establishment said.

Published: 01st July 2021 07:56 AM

An NSG team at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After the attack at the Air Force Station near Jammu, anti-drone equipment have been installed in several sensitive locations, sources in the security establishment said. They added several agencies are working together to chalk out a “comprehensive anti-drone” policy to guard India’s western sector — Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. 

Sources also said that the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), India’s tech-intelligence agency, will also be roped in. Teams headed by the Director General of National Security Guard (NSG) and the acting chief of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also visited the spot in Jammu where the twin strikes by these drones in the wee hours of Sunday injured two IAF personnel. These agencies were brought in for their expertise in surveillance and knowhow of anti-drone technology. 

A number of technologies are being used to intercept and destroy drones flying in from the other side, including radio frequency detectors, infrared cameras, GPS spoofers and RF jammers. Border personnel have been asked to shoot at incoming drones. 

Sources say the paramilitary force guarding the western front, BSF, is working towards acquiring more advanced drone detection technology. Security agencies are also trying to import anti-drone technology from countries such as Israel, which have a proven capability of intercepting and neutralising drones.  Initial probe indicates the involvement of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

