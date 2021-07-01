STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh ACB raids nine premises linked to senior IPS officer GP Singh

A year ago, GP Singh was the chief of the ACB and the Economic Offences Wing and in last June, he was transferred as the director of the state police academy.

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted extensive raids on the residence of ADG-rank IPS officer GP Singh in the early hours of Thursday. Eight other premises linked to bureaucrat are also under ACB scanner in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

This is the first time the ACB raids have taken place against any IPS officer in Chhattisgarh. A year ago, Singh was the chief of the ACB and the Economic Offences Wing and in last June, he was transferred as the director of the state police academy.

The 1994-batch IPS officer has earlier served as the IG of Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur.

According to the sources, there are 10 teams of the ACB deployed in the raids and searches that are still underway.

