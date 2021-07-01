STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

The Prime Minister spoke of the critical role that technology had played during the pandemic to ensure continuity of education, access to healthcare, and other citizen services.

Published: 01st July 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that data and demographic dividend combined with India's proven tech prowess presents massive opportunity for the country, and exuded confidence that this decade will be India's techade'.

Speaking at a virtual event to mark the completion of six years of Digital India, Modi said India is also conscious of its responsibilities as a data powerhouse and noted that work is underway on all aspects of data protection.

Data and demographic dividend present a massive opportunity for India. Together, we will be successful in making this decade India's techade', Modi said.

Modi also spoke - via video conference - to beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India programme, including Diksha, eNAM, eSanjeevani solution for telemedicine, DigiBunai and PM SVANidhi scheme.

The Prime Minister spoke of the critical role that technology had played during the pandemic to ensure continuity of education, access to healthcare, and other citizen services.

Digital solutions created by India during COVID-19 pandemic are being acknowledged globally, he said adding that contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, has played a key role in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Six years of Digital India programme marks rapid strides that the country has taken in adoption of technology, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi technology data demographic dividend Techade
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp