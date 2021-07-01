STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi dies; PM Modi, Shah offer condolences

Tripathi (49) died on Wednesday night due to liver-related ailment, family sources said.

Published: 01st July 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sharad Tripathi (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/SANT KABIR NAGAR: Former BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Sharad Tripathi died due to prolonged illness at Medanta hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon, family sources said here.

Tripathi (49) died on Wednesday night due to liver-related ailment, they said.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons, his close relative and RSS worker Sanjay Mishra said.

Tripathi was elected as a member of parliament from the Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

His name came to light before the 2019 Lok Sabha election when he hit Menhdawal BJP MLA Rakesh Singh with shoes during a meeting.

His father Ramapati Ram Tripathi, former UP BJP president, was instead given the party ticket to contest from Deoria.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled Tripathi's death.

"Shri Sharad Tripathi's untimely demise has left me as well as many others saddened. He loved serving society and working for the downtrodden. He made unique efforts to popularise the ideals of Sant Kabir Das Ji. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Shah said Tripathi's demise is a big loss to the party.

BJP national president J P Nadda also expressed shock and extended condolences to the deceased's family and supporters.

"His death is an unrepairable loss to Uttar Pradesh and the BJP. May his soul rest in peace. In this time of grief, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family members, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior party leaders and state ministers also condoled the death of the former BJP MP.

"The news of untimely death of former Sant Kabir Nagar MP is saddening. May Lord Ram give strength to the family members to bear the pain," Adityanath said in his condolence message.

Tripathi's body will reach Gorakhpur by air Thursday evening and the funeral ceremony may take place at Ayodhya on Friday, his family members said.

