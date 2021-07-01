In Madhya Pradesh, two BJP leaders held after suicide of government official 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two BJP leaders were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of a government official in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. Dhannalal Khatwase and Dulichand Banke were arrested for abetting the suicide of Bhikhangaon Janpad Panchayat chief executive officer Rajesh Baheti who was found hanging at his official residence on Sunday.

The duo was booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) of IPC, Khargone superintendent Shailendra Singh Chouhan said. While Khatwase is Bhikhangaon Janpad Panchayat chairperson’s Rekha Bai’s husband, Dulichand Banke is the vice-chairman of the panchayat.

Investigation revealed that Baheti was often humiliated by Khatwase and Banke at panchayat meetings, the police said. The duo also forced Baheti to work against government rules. The BJP leaders also harassed the official prior to his posting, the police added.

