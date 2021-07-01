STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In Madhya Pradesh, two BJP leaders held after suicide of government official 

Two BJP leaders were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of a government official in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 01st July 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Two BJP leaders were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of a government official in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. Dhannalal Khatwase and Dulichand Banke were arrested for abetting the suicide of Bhikhangaon Janpad Panchayat chief executive officer Rajesh Baheti who was found hanging at his official residence on Sunday. 

The duo was booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) of IPC, Khargone superintendent Shailendra Singh Chouhan said. While Khatwase is Bhikhangaon Janpad Panchayat chairperson’s Rekha Bai’s husband, Dulichand Banke is the vice-chairman of the panchayat.

Investigation revealed that Baheti was often humiliated by Khatwase and Banke at panchayat meetings, the police said. The duo also forced Baheti to work against government rules. The BJP leaders also harassed the official prior to his posting, the police added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
madhya pradesh bjp leaders arrest Madhya pradesh government officer suicide
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp