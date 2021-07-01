STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra governor bats for Opposition demand, NCP minister fumes

The Governor cannot only ask and remind the work to the Aghadi. He has to also perform his duties by approving long-pending files of 12 names suggested for MLC appointments, minister Malik said.

Published: 01st July 2021 07:39 AM

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking to not to conduct the local body election till the OBC reservation is resolved. He also suggested extending the duration of Maharashtra Assembly session and election of the Speaker.

In his letter, the Governor wrote that he received a letter from Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis who raised the three issues. A piqued NCP minister Nawab Malik said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will surely elect the Speaker of the state Assembly but the governor should also approve the 12 names given for the appointment of Member of Legislative Council (MLCs). 

“The Governor cannot only ask and remind the work to the Aghadi. He has to also perform his duties by approving long-pending files of 12 names suggested for MLC appointments. The Bombay High Court had also asked to submit the report regarding it. Therefore, he  should work in good faith... He should remain neutral,” Malik said.

Malik said that after the Covid tests of all elected representatives, the decision for the candidature of Speaker would be taken.  Meanwhile,  Uddhav called a meeting of senior ministers, including deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, to discuss the name of the Speaker. 

The Congress party is likely to pitch Nitin Raut for the post of the Speaker and his portfolio of the power ministry may be given to Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole. Interestingly, Raut rushed to Delhi on Wednesday to discuss his future and possible political situations in Maharashtra with the senior party leadership in Delhi.
 

Maharashtra local body elections Maharashtra
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
