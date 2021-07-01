Maharashtra: Two mild tremors hit Palghar, no casualties

By PTI

PALGHAR: Palghar district of Maharashtra experienced two mild tremors in the gap of less than 12 hours, and no casualties or damage to property were reported, an official said on Thursday.

A tremor of 3.1 magnitude was witnessed at 9.35 pm on Wednesday, while another measuring 3.7 in magnitude hit at 7 am on Thursday, the tehsildar of Dahanu said.

There were no casualties and loss of property because of the tremors that hit the vicinity of Dundalwadi village, which is the epicentre for all the tremors witnessed in the district, Palghar district disaster control officer Vivekanand Kadam said.

The district has been experiencing tremors of varying intensities since November, 2018, and the epicentre of these tremors is Dundhalwadi between Dahanu and Talasari talukas.