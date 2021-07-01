STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Money laundering case: Court extends ED custody of Anil Deshmukh's aides till July 6



Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special PMLA court here on Thursday extended till July 6 the ED custody of two aides of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case against the politician related to charges of bribery of Rs 100 crore.

Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 26, after it carried out raids against them and the NCP leader in Mumbai and Nagpur.

The two were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They were produced before the special PMLA court here on Thursday after the end of their earlier remand.

The court extended their remand to the ED till July 6 for further probe into the case.

ALSO READ: MVA govt firmly in saddle, will respond to BJP's 'falsehood', says Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The central agency had earlier told the court that the duo was allegedly instrumental in assisting Deshmukh in money laundering.

The ED's case againstdcx Deshmukh and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first carried out a preliminary enquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

The court had asked the CBI to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, who resigned as the state home minister in April this year following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.

