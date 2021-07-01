STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 1.24 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states: Centre

Over 32.92 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category.

Published: 01st July 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Long queue to get the vaccine at Fazilpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 1.24 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 94,66,420 doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Over 32.92 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 31,67,50,891 doses, the ministry said.

"More than 1.24 crore (1,24,50,909) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

ALSO READ: Short supply of vaccines behind Assam's failure to achieve 30 lakh inoculation target, says Official

"Furthermore, more than 94,66,420 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Vaccines coronavirus India
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp